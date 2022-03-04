 Skip to main content
Boaz Police: Workers who took law into their own hands arrested after shooting at vehicle

Daniel Cabrera and Michael Williams

The Boaz Police Department has arrested two men they say tried to take the law into their own hands.

Michael Williams and Daniel Cabrera were arrested for firing shots into an occupied car.

Boaz police say the men, both affiliated with 256 Customs, had gotten word someone was going to break into the business in February.

So the men waited at the business and confronted a man who told police he was trying to repossess a car. Police said they fired a warning shot into the air, and also at the victim’s vehicle as we drove away.

Police say if the men had called them instead of trying to handle the situation themselves that would have prevented a shooting that could’ve become deadly.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Williams was arrested March 2 and Cabrera on March 3. Both were released from jail on $30,000 bonds.

