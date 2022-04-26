Boaz man sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping, producing child pornography

A Boaz man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and child pornography charges.
Douglas Hamilton, now 44, has been in the Marshall County Jail since his arrest by Boaz Police Department in December 2019, records show.
He was caught in a Collinsville motel by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office with Misty Leigh Priest. Both were charged with producing child pornography.
Additionally, Hamilton was charged with kidnapping Priest's son; Priest was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse; and Hamilton's mother was charged with hindering prosecution.
Police said at the time of the arrests that the son had been found safe with no evidence that he was a victim of sexual abuse.
On Tuesday, Hamilton pleaded guilty to the first-degree kidnapping charge and to producing child pornography. As part of his plea agreement, he will serve 15 years for the kidnapping charge and 10 years for the pornography charge consecutively, giving him a total prison sentence of 25 years, according to Marshall County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bray.
Hamilton will also have to register as a sex offender.
Court records show Priest also agreed to a plea deal in which she pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child and was sentenced to one year in jail, suspended pending completion of two years of unsupervised probation.
The child pornography and sex abuse charges against Priest were dropped as part of the plea agreement, records show.