Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson,
central Madison, east central Morgan, southeastern Lincoln and
southwestern Franklin Counties through 330 PM CDT...

At 239 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near New Market to near Redstone Arsenal.
Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, heavy rainfall.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville,
Hazel Green, Owens Cross Roads, Huntland, Triana and Marshall Space
Flight Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Boaz man pleads guilty to 1 of 6 child sex crime charges, gets 20 years in state prison

Tomas Juan Francisco

A Boaz man who was indicted in February on six charges, including rape and child sex abuse, has pleaded guilty to one of the charges in an agreement that dismisses the other five. 

Tomas Juan Francisco, 48, was arrested in November 2021 on one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12. His bond was set at $2 million and later doubled to $4 million, according to DeKalb County jail records.

Court records state Francisco abused the child over an eight-year period, starting in 2013 when the child was 10 years old.

In February, a DeKalb County grand jury indicted Francisco on one count of sex abuse of a child under 12, two counts of second-degree sex abuse, one count of first-degree rape and two counts of second-degree rape.

Five of the counts have now been dismissed, following Francisco's Aug. 1 guilty plea to one count of second-degree rape, a Class B felony. As part of the plea agreement, he was sentenced to 20 years in state prison.

That sentence was set to begin Aug. 1. As of Tuesday, Francisco remained in the DeKalb County jail and was not yet listed as inmate of the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

