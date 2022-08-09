Boaz man pleads guilty to 1 of 6 child sex crime charges, gets 20 years in state prison

A Boaz man who was indicted in February on six charges, including rape and child sex abuse, has pleaded guilty to one of the charges in an agreement that dismisses the other five.
Tomas Juan Francisco, 48, was arrested in November 2021 on one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12. His bond was set at $2 million and later doubled to $4 million, according to DeKalb County jail records.
Court records state Francisco abused the child over an eight-year period, starting in 2013 when the child was 10 years old.
In February, a DeKalb County grand jury indicted Francisco on one count of sex abuse of a child under 12, two counts of second-degree sex abuse, one count of first-degree rape and two counts of second-degree rape.
Five of the counts have now been dismissed, following Francisco's Aug. 1 guilty plea to one count of second-degree rape, a Class B felony. As part of the plea agreement, he was sentenced to 20 years in state prison.
That sentence was set to begin Aug. 1. As of Tuesday, Francisco remained in the DeKalb County jail and was not yet listed as inmate of the Alabama Department of Corrections.