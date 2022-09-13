Boaz man arrested in Etowah County after striking victim in head with metal baseball bat

A Boaz man has been charged with attempted murder after investigators say he struck someone in the head with a metal baseball bat Sunday.
Dillon Ray Oliver, 28, told investigators he hit the victim because "he was angry over an animal issue," according to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office. Oliver believed the victim was responsible for the issue, the sheriff's office said.
After attacking the victim, Oliver fled the scene. Deputies detained him a short time later and arrested him on one count of attempted murder.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, then transported to Huntsville Hospital, where they remain in the intensive care unit, the sheriff's office said.
Oliver is being held in the Etowah County Jail with bond set at $100,000.