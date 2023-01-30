Boaz considering plan to phase out city's weather sirens

The Boaz City Council is considering changing its weather preparedness routine.
At a recent city council meeting, Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck raised the idea of phasing out the weather sirens.
"The current weather sirens are 2006 models," said Beck. "They're becoming obsolete and out of date."
He said the sirens are working, but the amplifiers inside the sirens that make them loud are failing.
"Back in the '60s and '50s, whenever these were installed first, that was the technology," said Beck. "Now, today's time, that's changed."
Beck recommended Boaz residents use weather radios and apps, like the WAAY Weather App, because they are more reliable than the sirens.
Mary McCormick, who has lived in the area for her whole life, said she is not a fan of the proposed changes.
"People can hear the sirens, even though you've left your phone in the house," said McCormick. "When you hear the sirens, they'll get your attention."
Beck said if the plan does pass, the sirens wouldn't be torn down immediately but would be left to work until they were too in need of repair to do so.
The city will also make sure everyone can stay weather aware.
"We would look at helping the community, possibly getting some grant money for weather radios to help people that could not afford them," he said.
The city of Arab had a similar plan when its weather sirens were removed in 2021.
But for McCormick, she doesn't want to see any change.
"We get all of this new technology in," said McCormick. "If we got something's that's working, why change?"