Board members approve money to repair burst pipes, water damage at 4 Limestone County schools

The Limestone County Board of Education called a special meeting Tuesday morning to approve a "Declaration of Emergency" to repair water damage within four different schools.
This was a result of freezing temperatures last week that led to burst pipes and water leaks in the schools.
School leaders said Sugar Creek and Johnson elementary schools suffered several water leaks in classrooms. East Limestone and Tanner high schools reportedly have leaks in the football bathrooms.
The declaration will allow the school system to use funds to make repairs before students return to campus Thursday.