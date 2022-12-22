 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Life threatening wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below
zero during the nighttime and early morning hours, and zero to
10 below zero during the late morning hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday
morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure
your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/hun

Blustery and cold tonight with dangerous sub zero wind chills

  • Updated
  • 0
Timing The Snow

* * WIND CHILL WARNING Tonight through Noon Saturday * *

Rain showers continue ahead of an approaching cold front. After transitioning to a brief wintry mix, much of North Alabama will see light snow as cold air moves in behind the powerful front.

Here is the expected timing:

Shoals: 6 PM - 8 PM

Huntsville Metro (I-65 Corridor): 8 PM - 10 PM

Sand Mountain: 10 PM - Midnight

All precipitation should end by midnight. Most locations will see minimal accumulations generally below a half inch - higher elevations may see closer to one inch. Road conditions will remain challenging overnight. As residual moisture freezes, driving conditions on Friday morning will be hazardous with patches of black ice.

Everyone will feel the chill on Friday morning with temperatures in the single digits. Highs in the teens will "feel like" 10 to 15 degrees below zero, thanks to gusty northwest winds up to 30 miles per hour. Take caution in these dangerously cold conditions. Frostbite can occur within 15 to 30 minutes of exposure. It is a good idea to stay home on Friday if you can. Daytime "feels like" temperatures will remain near or just below zero all day.

Christmas Eve

Bitterly cold weather continues through the holiday weekend. Highs Saturday are stuck in the 20s with abundant sunshine. "Feels like" temperatures remain in the teens during the day and single digits at night.

Christmas Day

Sunday promises to be a touch milder by comparison, but still below freezing with highs near 30. Much of North Alabama will remain below freezing until at least Monday.

TONIGHT: Light snow showers through midnight. Extremely cold. Lows in the single digits. Wind chills between -10 and -15. Chance of snow: 60%. Wind: NW at 10 to 20 MPH, gusting to 30.

FRIDAY: Blustery, dangerously cold. Clearing skies. Highs in the teens. Wind chill values between zero and -10. Wind: NW at 15 to 20 MPH, gusting to 30.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill values between -4 and -9. Wind: NW at 10 to 15 MPH, with gusts as high as 30.

