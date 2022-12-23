Blustery and cold Christmas weekend

* * WIND CHILL WARNING until Noon Saturday * *
We are headed for a cold winter night. Sky conditions will remain mostly clear, with low temperatures dropping to around 7 degrees. West northwest wind around 10 miles per hour will gust up to 30. Overnight "feels like" temperatures will range between 0 and 10 degrees below zero.
Christmas Eve
Bitterly cold weather continues through the holiday weekend. Highs Saturday are stuck in the 20s with abundant sunshine. "Feels like" temperatures remain in the teens during the day and single digits at night. Bundle up if you are heading out to midnight services.
Christmas Day
Sunday promises to be a touch milder by comparison, but still below freezing with highs near 30. Much of North Alabama will remain below freezing until at least Monday.
Mild weather returns next week. Following a small chance for flurries Monday night, highs surge to near 60 by late next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, extremely cold. Lows in the single digits. Wind chills between -5 and -10. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Sunny but cold. Highs near 25. Wind chills in the teens. Wind: W at 5 to 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Sunny but cold. Highs around 30. Wind chills in the teens. Wind: NW at 2 to 5 MPH.