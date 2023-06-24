Blue skies and sunshine on Saturday evening ahead of another 31 Alert Day issued for Sunday

Welcome back, summer heat! Saturday's high temperature will sit in the low 90s with a steady breeze and mostly sunny skies. Spotty afternoon showers will clear back out this evening.
Today is the day to get outside, as on-and-off storms are expected throughout the day Sunday. The WAAY 31 StormTracker team has issued a 31 Alert Day for Sunday, June 25, with severe weather expected. Mid-morning storms will make their way into Southern Tennessee and travel south impacting Scottsboro, Huntsville, Athens, and Decatur around lunchtime. This particular line will continue to travel south and be out of our system by late afternoon. Just after dinnertime, all eyes shift to the Shoals as the cold front responsible for these storms enters into the region and brings widespread storms and the possibility of severe weather. This will continue to track east across the Tennessee Valley and finally get out of our system by shortly after midnight.
Monday features some left over morning showers just behind the cold front with highs in the low 90s, yet again. Tuesday and Wednesday will be beautiful summer days with mostly sunshine overhead and high temperatures in the low 90s.
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday feature chances for midday rain but no day will be a washout. High temperatures will sit in the mid-90s to close out the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.
SUNDAY: 31 Alert Day. On-and-off storms. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: SW 10-15, gusts 45+ mph.