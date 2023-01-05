Blue skies and breezy Thursday

Grab the heavier jackets heading out the door! Temperatures have dropped into the upper 30s and low 40s this morning. A sunny and seasonable January day is in store with forecast highs reaching the upper 50s.
Sunshine sticks around Friday, but it will be a touch cooler tomorrow. Morning lows fall to the mid 30s while highs reach the low 50s. Rain chances are back in the forecast this weekend. While it will not be a washout, light rain is expected Saturday afternoon through early Sunday. Most of North Alabama will pick up a quarter to half inch of rain over the weekend.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: W/SW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, chilly. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: W 5 MPH.