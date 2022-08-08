Blue Origin leaders visit Columbia High School, U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Leaders from Blue Origin visited Huntsville on Monday to tour the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and make a trip to meet with Columbia High School students.
Blue Origin's nonprofit, Club for the Future, is a foundation designed to inspire the next generation of space leaders.
"It's not just about engineers," Club for the Future President Michael Edmonds said. "We need space lawyers, we need space doctors, we need folks who are working on the business side of things. This is about opening up space to everyone, to all of humanity."
Edmonds said the goal is to inspire children to think about the future, aerospace, science, technology, engineering and mathematics — and how these things can be used to find solutions to the world's problems.
"So, with Space Camp here, we are really trying to get the next generation to think about space," he said.
Edmonds and other Blue Origin leaders also visited the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to tour the exhibits and see two in particular: a postbox for kids to drop mail to go to space and a mannequin used on Blue Origin missions.
"Space is not this imaginary place in movies," said John Hyten, executive director for Club for the Future and advisor for Blue Origin. "Space is real, and you can experience it, and you can actually now send a piece of paper that you have written on, drawn on, whatever your creation is, and it has been to space. It's not imaginary; it's the real thing."
Space and Rocket Center CEO Kimberly Robinson said she hopes this is just the start of a long-standing relationship between the center and Blue Origin.
"We will hopefully get more artifacts from Blue Origin as they continue to fly their missions, and we will continue to lead into what they are trying to do along with others in the commercial industry that are trying to make space flight available for everyone," Robinson said.