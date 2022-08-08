Blue Origin leaders visit Columbia High School, Space and Rocket Center

Leaders from Blue Origin visited Huntsville Monday to tour the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and make a trip to meet with Columbia High School Students.
Blue Origin's non-profit, Club for the Future, is a foundation designed to inspire the next generation of space leaders.
"It's not just about engineers," Club for the Future President Michael Edmonds said. "We need space lawyers, we need space doctors, we need folks who are working on the business side of things. This is about opening up space to everyone to all of humanity. Our goal is really to drive every child to think about the future, to think about STEM, to think about aerospace and how there are solutions to a lot of the world's problems so with Space Camp here we are really trying to get the next generation to think about space."
Edmonds and other Blue Origin leaders also visited the United States Space and Rocket Center to tour the exhibits and see two in particular: a postbox for kids to drop mail to go to space and a mannequin used on Blue Origin missions.
"Space is not this imaginary place in movies," Club for the Future Executive Director and Blue Origin Advisor John Hyten said. "Space is real and you can experience it and you can actually now send a piece of paper that you have written on, drawn on, whatever your creation is and it has been to space. It's not imaginary, it's the real thing."
Space and Rocket Center CEO Kimberly Robinson said she hopes this is just the start of a long-standing relationship between the center and Blue Origin.
"We will hopefully get more artifacts from Blue Origin as they continue to fly their missions and we will continue to lead in to what they are trying to do along with others in the commercial industry that are trying to make space flight available for everyone," Robinson said.