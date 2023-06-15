Blue and gold: Buckhorn's Caleb Holt takes gold with Team USA

It’s no secret that Buckhorn’s Caleb Holt likes to win.
The 6’5″ forward put that on full display with a 32-point, 18-rebound performance back in March, helping the Bucks capture their first blue map since 1995.
So how did he follow that up? Holt joined Team USA and helped them secure their eighth consecutive gold medal at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Mexico.
“When you won, they played your national anthem in front of those thousands of people, so it meant a lot to represent your country playing basketball,” Holt said of the opportunity.
Not only did Team USA dominate in each and every game they played, the champs outscored Canada by 82 points in the finals with the 118-36 win.
“We were really excited for that Canada game,” Holt said. “We smelled fear from the beginning so that gave us motivation to go and kill them.”
After a freshman year that saw Holt take home a state title and a gold medal, he has no plans to slow down.
“It’s just motivation to keep working harder because, you know, you can make history -- having four state championships, try to get three more gold medals, so just working hard every day,” he explained.
No disrespect to the state title, but Holt will take gold over blue any day of the week.
“Just the experience, being out there, playing for your country, having a lot of fun, so that was the best experience I’ve ever had.”