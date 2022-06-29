Blue Alert issued for suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County deputies

A Blue Alert has been issued for Austin Patrick Hall, the man suspected of shooting two Bibb County Sheriff's Office deputies Wednesday afternoon.
Hall is believed to be a serious threat to the public. The 26-year-old is described as being a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 169 pounds.
If seen, call 205-926-3129, *HP (*47) or 911. Please include as much information as possible, particularly regarding descriptions and direction of travel.
The deputies were shot on Highway 25, according to Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson.
The shooting happened near the Cahaba River Wildlife Management Area during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
