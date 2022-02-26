Blountsville woman killed in Cullman County crash

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Blountsville woman, according to ALEA.
55-year-old Marie Lee Cumbie was fatally injured when the car she was driving, crossed the centerline and collided with a truck being driven by 26-year-old Wesley Adamvines Edmondson, of Albertville.
The crash happened around 6:40 Saturday morning on U.S. 278 near the 88 mile-marker, approximately five miles west of Holly Pond.
Cumbie was pronounced dead on scene.
Edmondson was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.