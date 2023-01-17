Blount Co. man pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Capitol riot; sentencing set for March

A Blount County man will be sentenced in March after agreeing to plead guilty to one of the eight counts he faced for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Records show Gregory Lamar Nix pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. The plea agreement states he could be sentenced for up to 20 years in prison followed by up to three years of supervised probation.
He could also be sentenced to pay more than $250,000 in fines and fees, as well as $2,000 in restitution for damages at the Capitol and restitution to anyone injured "as a result of (his) conduct" on the Capitol grounds or inside the Capitol, so long as those victims are identified before sentencing.
Records show that sentencing is currently set for March 10.
Nix was initially charged in November 2021. Investigators said video footage showed him striking a flagpole against the East House doors of the Capitol building, then hitting an officer with the flagpole before throwing it at them. He was also seen trying to smash the doors' glass panes with a black baton.
In the two years since the Capitol attack, more than 950 people have been identified and arrested, including at least 14 from Alabama. Of the 950, more than 500 have pleaded or been found guilty of a federal crime related to the attack, and about 350 have been sentenced to prison and/or home detention.
Another 350 individuals have yet to be identified. To view photos or video of the suspects, click here. To submit a tip, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or click here.