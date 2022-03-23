 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Blood pressure medication recalled over cancer risk concerns

  • Updated
  • 0
Blood pressure medication recalled over cancer risk concerns

Pfizer has recalled three blood pressure medications over concerns they are tainted with a possible carcinogen.

 Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress/Getty Images

Pfizer has issued a recall for a high blood pressure medication distributed under three names, according to the company.

Accuretic and its two generic versions distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall.

The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential dangerous cardiovascular events like strokes.

The recall is voluntary, and stems from the tablets containing higher levels of nitrosamines, which pose a cancer risk, although Pfizer said in a news release "there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication."

"Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time," Pfizer said in the news release.

Nitrosamines may be unintentionally introduced when certain chemical reactions are used in the production of medications.

The company said it's not aware of any reports of adverse effects resulting from use of the medication and added that the products have a safety profile established over more than 20 years, according to the release.

Distributors and wholesalers should stop use and distribution and "quarantine the product immediately," the release said.

Pfizer recommended that patients taking the medication consult with their doctor about alternative treatment options.

High blood pressure is a growing problem: The number of people over 30 with the condition has doubled over the past 30 years, according to a 2021 study.

Clarification: An earlier version of this story did not clarify that the recall is for one medication distributed under three names.