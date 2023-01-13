Blood donors needed after severe weather strikes Alabama

Like many events and businesses, blood drives and blood donation centers were forced to change plans due to Thursday's severe weather in Alabama.
What didn't change was Alabama's need for the donations they would have collected.
LifeSouth is now encouraging anyone who is eligible to consider donating blood as it works to maintain supplies at hospitals across the state. The organization said Friday it's seeing "an extreme shortage" of type O, but all blood types are welcome to contribute.
All LifeSouth donor centers and blood drives are open as scheduled. Donors receive a wellness screen prior to donation and a thank-you gift.
They can also take comfort in knowing their donation will stay local. LifeSouth is a nonprofit community blood center serving patients at hospitals in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Etowah and Cullman counties.
To find a blood drive or donor center near you, click here or call 1-888-795-2707.