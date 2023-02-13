 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph
expected. Highest values in the elevated terrain.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Blasting, full traffic stoppages scheduled along I-565 in Madison through Friday

Residents and motorists in the area of Interstate 565 should prepare for extra noise at lunchtime and 4 p.m. each day through Friday.

If they're traveling on I-565, they can expect a traffic delay, too. 

The city of Madison said crews will be blasting along I-565 Tuesday through Friday as part of construction for the overpass into the Town Madison district. 

During the blasts, all lanes of I-565 will be stopped for about 15 minutes or until officers can verify the roadways are clear from debris. Westbound traffic will be stopped at Zeirdt Road, while eastbound traffic will be stopped at the Wall Triana exit, according to the city. 

