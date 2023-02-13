Blasting, full traffic stoppages scheduled along I-565 in Madison through Friday

Residents and motorists in the area of Interstate 565 should prepare for extra noise at lunchtime and 4 p.m. each day through Friday.
If they're traveling on I-565, they can expect a traffic delay, too.
The city of Madison said crews will be blasting along I-565 Tuesday through Friday as part of construction for the overpass into the Town Madison district.
During the blasts, all lanes of I-565 will be stopped for about 15 minutes or until officers can verify the roadways are clear from debris. Westbound traffic will be stopped at Zeirdt Road, while eastbound traffic will be stopped at the Wall Triana exit, according to the city.