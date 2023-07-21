Blackberry Trail Golf Course having best year since opening over 20 years ago in Florence

The Blackberry Trail Golf Course in Florence is on par for their best year since opening more than 20 years ago.
It's money in the cup for the best season yet.
Affordable costs on rounds of golf, snack bar and pro shop are making all this possible.
To date, there have been more than 27,000 rounds played at the course.
It all comes down to making sure players have a great experience and keep coming back.
“I just want to say thank you to everybody that comes out here and plays. We got a great group of routine, everyday players and then we got a ton of new players,” said Blackberry Trail Golf Course Assistant Manager Eric Joel Murphy. “And for the most part, everyone that comes out has been wonderful, they take care of the course and that is all we can ask for.”
Blackberry Trail Golf Course is open year round except during their once a year tournament, which is in a couple weeks.