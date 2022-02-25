 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Friday was 18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.2 feet Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.1 feet on 02/21/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Black woman nominated for Supreme Court

Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Friday, February 18, in her office at the court in Washington. President Joe Biden has selected her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, according to a source who has been notified about the decision, setting in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.

 Jacquelyn Martin/AP

For the first time ever, an African-American woman has been nominated to serve on the on the supreme court.

This comes after president Joe Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the U.S. Court of Appeals to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer.

Former Judge Lynn Sherrod and current partner at Conchin, Cole, Jordan & Sherrod Law Firm was also the first African-American Municipal Judge in North Alabama.

She is extremely happy for Judge Jackson.

She says being the first not only comes with a deep responsibility, but it provides hope to a group of people who often times feel under-represented.

"To be able to look and see someone that look like you and act like you, to be sitting in a position that you want to obtain means an awful lot," said Sherrod.

President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Judge Jackson as the first African-American woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

This historic feat brings back familiar feelings to retired District Judge Lynn Sherrod.

She was the first person of color to win an at-large partisan election, and the first African-American municipal judge in North Alabama.

The honorable Judge Sherrod says even as the first, that's not something she set out to be.

In fact, the only pressure she ever felt from being the first, came from within.

"You want to do a good job, you want to work harder, you want to be able to serve all those people that put faith and trust that you would get the job done," said Sherrod.

Judge Sherrod says growing up in Gasden Alabama, there was no black lawyer in town.

She says having representation is important for mentorships and helping people move forward.

That's why President Joe Biden's nomination of Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court is so exciting for her.

"She will be a living example and living proof to the young men and the young women of color that yes, you too can obtain that goal," said Sherrod.

Judge Sherrod is thankful that President Biden stayed true to his word.

"I also applaud the president. It was a gutsy thing for him to live up to his campaign promises," said Sherrod.

Judge Sherrod is looking forward to the day people can look past partisan politics and place people in jobs that they deserve.

She's hoping the senate gives judge brown a swift confirmation and puts her to work as soon as possible.

"That will be an opportunity for young black boys and young black girls to look and see someone on the supreme court that will mirror their images," she said.

If Judge Jackson is confirmed, she would be the second-youngest justice on the current court and

the first justice since Thurgood Marshall with significance experience as a defense attorney.

