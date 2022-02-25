Black woman nominated for Supreme Court

For the first time ever, an African-American woman has been nominated to serve on the on the supreme court.
This comes after president Joe Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the U.S. Court of Appeals to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer.
Former Judge Lynn Sherrod and current partner at Conchin, Cole, Jordan & Sherrod Law Firm was also the first African-American Municipal Judge in North Alabama.
She is extremely happy for Judge Jackson.
She says being the first not only comes with a deep responsibility, but it provides hope to a group of people who often times feel under-represented.
"To be able to look and see someone that look like you and act like you, to be sitting in a position that you want to obtain means an awful lot," said Sherrod.
This historic feat brings back familiar feelings to retired District Judge Lynn Sherrod.
She was the first person of color to win an at-large partisan election, and the first African-American municipal judge in North Alabama.
The honorable Judge Sherrod says even as the first, that's not something she set out to be.
In fact, the only pressure she ever felt from being the first, came from within.
"You want to do a good job, you want to work harder, you want to be able to serve all those people that put faith and trust that you would get the job done," said Sherrod.
Judge Sherrod says growing up in Gasden Alabama, there was no black lawyer in town.
She says having representation is important for mentorships and helping people move forward.
That's why President Joe Biden's nomination of Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court is so exciting for her.
"She will be a living example and living proof to the young men and the young women of color that yes, you too can obtain that goal," said Sherrod.
Judge Sherrod is thankful that President Biden stayed true to his word.
"I also applaud the president. It was a gutsy thing for him to live up to his campaign promises," said Sherrod.
Judge Sherrod is looking forward to the day people can look past partisan politics and place people in jobs that they deserve.
She's hoping the senate gives judge brown a swift confirmation and puts her to work as soon as possible.
"That will be an opportunity for young black boys and young black girls to look and see someone on the supreme court that will mirror their images," she said.
If Judge Jackson is confirmed, she would be the second-youngest justice on the current court and
the first justice since Thurgood Marshall with significance experience as a defense attorney.