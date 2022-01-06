 Skip to main content
...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley...

Lingering moisture from recent rain and a wintry mix, in combination
with cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black
ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways.
Bridges and overpasses, and roads that are in normally shaded areas
or are on the north aspect of higher terrain are especially at risk.
For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media or the
state department of transportation.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and in curves and
in making turns. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be
completely free of ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Black ice remains major concern in North Alabama; drivers advised to avoid traveling if possible

  • Updated
  • 0
Driving in Snow
By Alex Torres-Perez

The threat of black ice is a major concern, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office has very clear advice for drivers: Do not drive unless it is a dire emergency.

For those who have to be on the road, sheriff’s spokesman Brent Patterson stressed using extreme caution and common sense are the most important things drivers can do.

“I don’t care what kind of vehicle you have. If you’ve got black ice on the road, it’s going to be extremely hazardous," said Patterson.

Patterson said there are county employees working hard to make sure roads, bridges and overpasses are all good enough to drive on. He said if roads are closed, it’s for a reason, so don't disregard those closures.

“People need to understand that usually, when the black ice gets on the road, usually there’s going to be road closures," Patterson said. "... If you get out and you have an accident on these roads that are closed, auto insurance companies won’t cover you."

Patterson also emphasized the importance of paying attention when behind the wheel. That means no phones, eating or anything else that would take attention away from focusing on the road.

