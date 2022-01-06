Black ice remains major concern in North Alabama; drivers advised to avoid traveling if possible

The threat of black ice is a major concern, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office has very clear advice for drivers: Do not drive unless it is a dire emergency.
For those who have to be on the road, sheriff’s spokesman Brent Patterson stressed using extreme caution and common sense are the most important things drivers can do.
“I don’t care what kind of vehicle you have. If you’ve got black ice on the road, it’s going to be extremely hazardous," said Patterson.
Patterson said there are county employees working hard to make sure roads, bridges and overpasses are all good enough to drive on. He said if roads are closed, it’s for a reason, so don't disregard those closures.
“People need to understand that usually, when the black ice gets on the road, usually there’s going to be road closures," Patterson said. "... If you get out and you have an accident on these roads that are closed, auto insurance companies won’t cover you."
Patterson also emphasized the importance of paying attention when behind the wheel. That means no phones, eating or anything else that would take attention away from focusing on the road.