Black History Month: Joe Jordan, Huntsville's 1st Black fire marshal

"It was a strange place."
That's how retired Huntsville fire marshal Joe Jordan describes the Rocket City back in the mid-70s, when he began his career.
Back then, the city's Black population was growing — it was just a few years away from being 20% of the overall population — but Jordan was one of just a few Black firefighters in Huntsville.
Jordan set out to change that, rising through the ranks and setting an example for what's possible.
"Me, I was kinda like an extrovert person, so I was kinda outspoken. If I didn't think it was right, I let it be known," he said. "I think, at the fire department at that time ... that was not something that they were used to."
Jordan was a force for change in the city of Huntsville. He's always been comfortable in his own skin, and it's served him well over the years as he served his country and community.
"To be able to reach this level, based upon where I come from, is more than amazing to me," he said.
Jordan joined the fire department in 1975, following his service in Vietnam. There were only three minority employees, all of them entry-level firefighters. He remembers "no Black individuals in the department had any type of ranking whatsoever."
In typical Joe Jordan fashion, he wasn't content to ride on the back of the truck.
"That was typically what people were used to seeing. Now, for example, when I was promoted to driver engineer, I really turned some heads. Because people go, 'Wow. There's a — uh-huh — driving a truck?' You know, it was reversed," Jordan said.
He would continue to shake things up over his 40-year career, becoming a fire inspector/investigator and later, in 1995, a fire marshal. He now says proudly, "I was the first African American to ever be appointed as marshal for the city of Huntsville. The first!"
He also put together the first fully certified team of fire prevention and investigation officers. He used his role to advocate for more minorities to apply to the fire department. He said he didn't do it because they're minorities, but because there were — and are — plenty of qualified candidates.
"We're not looking for jobs just to hand out, but we're looking for jobs to be handed out equally," Jordan explained.
The life of a firefighter is not for everyone, but Jordan said lessons learned at a firehouse could help everyone get along better.
"You're going to have to learn to live with each other. You're gonna have to learn to care for each other. You sometimes fight with each other," he said. "But when that alarm sounds, all your differences, you gotta put that to the side."
Jordan still likes to hang out at the firehouses, though these days, he's here for the people, not the fires. He doesn't even burn wood in his own fireplace.
"No, I have gas logs," he said with a laugh.
Though he'll tell you he has smelled his last smoke, he's still a mentor to many and a father figure to some. His home is filled with the accolades and awards that confirm a job well done.
But more important than any of them is knowing he made a difference. That's what he's most proud of.
"I got a chance to help out a lot of people," he said. "And it didn't matter the color of their skin. I was just happy to help."