Black History Month: Jhani the Artist helps expand North Alabama's art scene

Local artist Jahni Moore has been living out his dream for decades. You can find him drawing, painting, sculpting, even making murals at what was once an intimate church off Oakwood Avenue.
“From teaching to working with Boys and Girls Club, things I do in the community, it's about bringing back a sense of balance and justice,” Moore said. “Justice, not in terms of punishment but justice in terms of, that which I want for me, I want for you as well."
Moore discovered his love for art in the city he was born and raised in - Huntsville, Alabama.
While his journey has taken him across the country and across the world, something has always brought him back to an art scene that is just now taking off.
"I've seen Huntsville's art scene pretty much go from pretty much nothing to this blossoming of possibilities,” Moore said.
Moore has paved the way with his art. He uses it to evoke conversation, maybe even change.
In 2020, following George Floyd’s death, Moore formed ArtEvolution.
"It was artists from all across Huntsville, all different walks, backgrounds, colors, creeds, whatever, came together and created this traveling exhibition,” Moore said.
The exhibition which eventually on display in Downtown Huntsville, took you inside the eyes of the creators to see how they viewed racial equality.
It had such an impact, Moore was receiving calls from neighboring states and cities, asking him how he pulled it off.
"Art didn't hang on the prestigious walls of a museum or gallery, but it literally got up and walked out and lived for a while among the people,” Moore said.
Moore admitted he has had a lot of people doubt him throughout his career and tell him, he can’t make a living as an artist.
"That's the last thing they should have told me, is that I could not do it, because then of course I was even more determined to do it,” Moore said. “Because my doing it gives other people permission and lets them see it can be done."
You can find his latest exhibition, ‘Red Earth Invocation’ on display at the Alabama Center for Arts in Decatur until February 15.