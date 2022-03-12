Bitterly cold tonight followed by a nice warm starting Sunday

The snow is long gone, but the bitter cold is still here! High temperatures barely climbed above freezing on this Saturday. Fortunately, clear skies and sunshine have melted off last night's snow despite the cold temperatures. Most roads are now completely dry, but one or two slick spots may redevelop on bridges and overpasses after sunset. That risk is fairly low, however. Clear skies will continue tonight with lows dropping into the upper teens. Don't forget to spring your clocks forward one hour before you go to bed tonight! Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday morning, meaning our sunset Sunday evening will be just before 7 PM.
Today's cold snap will be short lived. More sunshine is in store Sunday with afternoon highs back in the mid 50s. The warming trend continues through the work week, with Monday's highs in the 60s then the 70s midweek. Our next rain chance is Tuesday as a low pressure centered along the Gulf Coast brings off and on showers throughout the day with the heaviest rain staying just to our south. Showers should end Wednesday morning. Another dose of rain is possible Friday and next Saturday. The best news of all: no severe weather or snow chances are in our 7 day forecast.