Bitterly cold morning, sunshine returns later today

The wintry mix has moved out and the cold air has settled in. Actual air temperatures this morning are in the low 20s across North Alabama.
However, a northerly breeze at around 10 to 15 MPH is making it feel more like the teens to start our day.
This is the coldest air our area has seen since February of last year.
Make sure you grab the hats, gloves, and heavy coats heading out the door!
The good news is the brisk wind has allowed many of our roadways to dry out overnight, thus limiting the widespread black ice potential. Nonetheless, some black ice will be possible on bridges and overpasses.
Give yourself an extra 5-10 minutes on your morning drive to account for some of this black ice.
The sunshine finally returns today but the cold air is not going anywhere. Most spots will struggle to get above freezing today despite the sunshine.
Overnight lows are back in the low 20s with mostly clear skies. The weekend forecast is a mixed bag.
Temperatures are more seasonable in the 50s with Saturday being the pick. By Sunday, our next cold front moves through the region, bringing back the chance for widespread rain and perhaps a few storms.
We're not expecting severe weather but heavy downpours can't be ruled out with any storms that develop.
Rainfall amounts will range from 1 to 2 inches. We dry out Sunday night with a quieter and cooler forecast for most of next week.