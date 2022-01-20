Bitter cold temperatures settling in for a few days

Brrrrrrr! The cold front has passed and temperatures are tanking across North Alabama. We're just now dropping to freezing but the winds are howling out of the north, making it feel more like the 20s in Alabama and the teens in Tennessee. Lingering freezing drizzle will be possible through 9 or 10 this morning. Isolated slick spots on bridges and overpasses can't be ruled out. While the wind is certainly adding a bite to the air, it is helping to dry out our roads thus limiting significant travel impacts.
The bitter cold remains the top weather headline to close out the work week. Blustery conditions last through Friday night, making it feel like the 20s each afternoon and down into the low teens or single digits each night. Winds will stay out of the north and northwest and gust up to 25 and 30 MPH at times. Highs are still in the mid 30s Friday with some clearing later in the afternoon. Higher elevations in northeast Alabama may see a few flurries flying around Friday. No impacts or accumulations are expected.
Highs are back into the 40s Saturday and Sunday as sunshine makes a return. The latest winter storm to impact the southeast won't cause problems here in North Alabama but will bring more snow to North Carolina and perhaps a significant ice storm for South Carolina. Our next weather maker will arrive Tuesday, bringing more rain and perhaps some snowflakes. Too early for specifics on this system but we will keep a close eye on it.