Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Birmingham woman arrested in Owens Cross Roads theft investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Sherry Renay Rhodes

A Birmingham woman is in the Madison County jail in connection to a smash-and-grab purse theft in Owens Cross Roads.

Sherry Renay Rhodes was booked into the Madison County Jail on charges of theft, breaking and entering, and forgery.

Owens Cross Roads police said in a Facebook post that the 49-year-old woman's arrest is in connection to a Dec. 4 case in which a woman's car window was broken out and a purse was taken from inside the car.

Rhodes, who has a history of arrests and convictions, was booked into jail with bonds totaling $25,000.

Police agencies in Jefferson, Shelby and Talledega counties helped Owens Cross Roads make the arrest after the investigation led them to Rhodes.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

