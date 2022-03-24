Birmingham woman arrested in Owens Cross Roads theft investigation

A Birmingham woman is in the Madison County jail in connection to a smash-and-grab purse theft in Owens Cross Roads.
Sherry Renay Rhodes was booked into the Madison County Jail on charges of theft, breaking and entering, and forgery.
Owens Cross Roads police said in a Facebook post that the 49-year-old woman's arrest is in connection to a Dec. 4 case in which a woman's car window was broken out and a purse was taken from inside the car.
Rhodes, who has a history of arrests and convictions, was booked into jail with bonds totaling $25,000.
Police agencies in Jefferson, Shelby and Talledega counties helped Owens Cross Roads make the arrest after the investigation led them to Rhodes.