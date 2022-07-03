 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birmingham Stallions beat Philadelphia Stars 33-30, win USFL title

  • Updated
  • 0
Birmingham Stallions

The Birmingham Stallions are USFL champions after defeating the Philadelphia Stars 33-30 on Sunday night. 

Playing for the title in Canton, the Stallions built an early lead, heading into the half up 20-9. 

The Stars came out of the locker room looking like a different team, taking a 23-20 lead into the final minutes of the fourth quarter. 

A touchdown grab by Victor Bolden Jr. put the Stallions in front by three and then Scooby Wright followed it up with a pick-six to give Birmingham a 10-point advantage. 

Philadelphia found the end zone one last time and got the ball back with only seconds on the clock, trailing 33-30.

Birmingham's Christian McFarland would put any thoughts of a comeback to bed by sealing the game with a big interception. 

Bolden Jr. was named the championship game's most valuable player. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you