Birmingham Stallions beat Philadelphia Stars 33-30, win USFL title

The Birmingham Stallions are USFL champions after defeating the Philadelphia Stars 33-30 on Sunday night.
Playing for the title in Canton, the Stallions built an early lead, heading into the half up 20-9.
The Stars came out of the locker room looking like a different team, taking a 23-20 lead into the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
A touchdown grab by Victor Bolden Jr. put the Stallions in front by three and then Scooby Wright followed it up with a pick-six to give Birmingham a 10-point advantage.
Philadelphia found the end zone one last time and got the ball back with only seconds on the clock, trailing 33-30.
Birmingham's Christian McFarland would put any thoughts of a comeback to bed by sealing the game with a big interception.
Bolden Jr. was named the championship game's most valuable player.