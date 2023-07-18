Birmingham firefighter dies days after fire station shooting, reward offered to catch killer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A firefighter injured in a shooting last week has died.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue said Jordan Melton succumbed to his injuries Monday evening.
Melton was one of two firefighters who was shot while on duty at a fire station last Wednesday.
Investigators said they are still working to figure out a motive behind the shooting and have not yet released any updates.
The Birmingham Police Department says this shooting is now a homicide investigation after Jordan Melton died from his injuries Monday.
Police say Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for any tips. Please call 205-254-7777 if you have any information.
Two On-Duty Birmingham Firefighters Shot @ Fire Station #9 (1228 27th Street North) pic.twitter.com/4ylMCK67cn— Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) July 12, 2023