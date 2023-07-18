 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Tuesday,
July 18.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Birmingham firefighter dies days after fire station shooting, reward offered to catch killer

  • Updated
  • 0
Jordan Melton

Image from the Birmingham Police Department, Alabama Facebook page

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A firefighter injured in a shooting last week has died.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue said Jordan Melton succumbed to his injuries Monday evening.

Melton was one of two firefighters who was shot while on duty at a fire station last Wednesday.

Investigators said they are still working to figure out a motive behind the shooting and have not yet released any updates.

For more of ABC 33/40's article, click HERE.

PREVIOUS: Man who shot 2 firefighters in Alabama motivated by personal conflict with one of them, police say

The Birmingham Police Department says this shooting is now a homicide investigation after Jordan Melton died from his injuries Monday.

Police say Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for any tips. Please call 205-254-7777 if you have any information.

