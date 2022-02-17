Birmingham driver found with large amount of meth during Madison County traffic stop

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson, eastern Madison, eastern Moore, southeastern Lincoln and Franklin Counties through 630 PM CST... At 540 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Estill Springs to New Market to near Owens Cross Roads. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Winchester, Moores Mill, Decherd, Estill Springs, Stevenson, Cowan, Owens Cross Roads and Hollywood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for north central Alabama...and Middle Tennessee. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH