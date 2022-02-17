Birmingham driver found with large amount of meth during Madison County traffic stop

A Birmingham man now faces drug trafficking charges after being caught with methamphetamine during a traffic stop in North Alabama earlier this week.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old Brian Lee Curtis had just arrived in Madison County from Birmingham when he was pulled over. A K-9 from the sheriff’s office’s street crime unit, Maverick, was deployed, and “he alerted on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet Thursday.
When deputies searched the vehicle, they found more than 1 pound of methamphetamine, three pistols and a shotgun.
Curtis is now charged with drug trafficking (methamphetamine) and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit. He remained Thursday in the Madison County Jail with bond set at $100,500.
