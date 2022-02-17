Birmingham driver found with large amount of meth during Madison County traffic stop

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 21 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               MADISON               MORGAN

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

LINCOLN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CULLMAN, DECATUR, FAYETTEVILLE,
AND HUNTSVILLE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...These winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson, eastern
Madison, eastern Moore, southeastern Lincoln and Franklin Counties
through 630 PM CST...

At 540 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Estill Springs to New Market to near
Owens Cross Roads. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Winchester, Moores Mill, Decherd,
Estill Springs, Stevenson, Cowan, Owens Cross Roads and Hollywood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for north central
Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 600 PM CST.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Birmingham driver found with large amount of meth during Madison County traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
Brian Lee Curtis

Brian Lee Curtis

A Birmingham man now faces drug trafficking charges after being caught with methamphetamine during a traffic stop in North Alabama earlier this week.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old Brian Lee Curtis had just arrived in Madison County from Birmingham when he was pulled over. A K-9 from the sheriff’s office’s street crime unit, Maverick, was deployed, and “he alerted on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet Thursday.

Madison County Sheriff's K-9 Maverick after drug bust

Maverick, a K-9 with the Madison County Sheriff's Office Street Crime Unit,  proudly poses with the drugs and firearms he alerted deputies to during a traffic stop.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they found more than 1 pound of methamphetamine, three pistols and a shotgun.

Curtis is now charged with drug trafficking (methamphetamine) and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit. He remained Thursday in the Madison County Jail with bond set at $100,500.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you