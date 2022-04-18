'Bird flu' poses risk for at-home chickens

More than 30 states have confirmed cases of the highly contagious avian influenza, or 'bird flu'. That includes one wild bird case here in Alabama, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
As bird flu keeps spreading, you might want to reconsider putting a bird feeder out, as it could attract wild birds that could infect backyard flocks.
"I don't want to say I'm worried about it, but it's always in the back of your mind because there's not a whole lot you can do about it," says Dylan Clark, the general manager at C.T. Garvin Feed & Seed.
All it takes is one wild bird to fly over a chicken coop and unintentionally spread bird flu.
"If one flies over and goes to the bathroom, then you've got the possibility that you've got it," explains Clark.
There is not much someone can do to protect their backyard flock.
"Unless you have almost a solid roof on it, and then even the sides. I mean you almost have to keep them inside to keep them from getting it. So it's almost not possible," he says.
Clark says one thing that could stop wild birds from coming in the first place is to stop feeding them with outdoor bird feeders.
"If you have chickens and turkeys and other fowl, you may want to think about moving the feeder or maybe not feeding wild birds for maybe the next month or so," he says.
Bird watching enthusiasts without any poultry are probably okay to keep the feeders up, as humans are at low risk for contracting the virus. But Clark explains with these vulnerable chicks "it easily spreads just like that."
He says to keep an eye on any backyard birds. If some of them start looking sick, contact the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for testing.
