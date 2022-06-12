Bipartisan Senators announce a deal on guns

Senators support new gun legislation possibly igniting change that many Americans are calling for.
A possible breakthrough has come which some say is a significant first step in the right direction.
"The second amendment is just not unlimited authority to do as you please," said David Points, a retired attorney.
Points, who says he has been around guns his entire life says major restrictions are needed when it comes to purchasing one.
On June 12, 20 senators - ten of which are Republicans, announced they've reached an agreement on new gun legislation.
It includes access to juvenile records of gun buyers under the age of 21 when they undergo background checks, red flag laws that will make it easier to temporarily take guns away from people considered potentially violent, and funds schools to support school safety and mental health programs.
Both the Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, TX shooting suspects used A-R 15-style weapons to kill 31 people.
"It’s inherently dangerous," said Points.
President Biden said he believes the proposal "does not do everything that is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction."
David Points agrees.
"I only felt responsible when I was 25. So, I would not want to have access to machine guns, because again mentally, I’m not prepared at that point in time to handle that level of responsibility," said Points.
The proposed bill also states that anyone who informally sells guns for profit would be required to obtain federal dealers licenses, meaning a background check would be required.
"I shouldn’t just be able to willy-nilly sell guns and not suffer the consequences of what can happen," said Points.
Leaders are hoping to push this agreement into law sometime this month.
The biggest obstacle to enacting it is in the Senate where at least 10 GOP votes will be needed to attain the usual 60-vote threshold for approval.