Billy Graham Rapid Response Team offers help as community mourns Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby

As we get closer to saying our final goodbyes to fallen Huntsville Police Department Officer Garrett Crumby, a national ministry is offering support to the community.
The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team travels across the country to help communities in need. That’s why they're in Huntsville to help those mourning the death of Officer Crumby, but for one chaplain his death hits close to home.
"He won't be back on shift today. He won’t be back tomorrow, so this is not one of those things that's gonna go away emotionally over a day or two," Chaplain coordinator Michael Clark said.
Clark knows the grief of losing a fellow brother in blue.
He himself served as a Huntsville Police officer for 25 years, and his son is a current day shift officer for the department.
"So it affects our family very closely," Clark explained.
However, Clark knows Crumby’s death doesn’t just impact those on the police force.
"You don't have to look far to find someone who's hurting," Clark said. "We're all overwhelmed. We're all in shock. We're all grieving in our own way."
That’s why he set up the mobile ministry center to give people the opportunity to just stop by and talk, and process the grief and pain of suddenly losing a man who put his life on the line to keep his community safe.
"We try to offer a listening ear, and we're trying to help you establish a new norm in your life," Clark explained. "They say time has a way of healing things. That may be true but God's word has a way of healing things...Everybody handles situations differently. Everybody is affected by crisis differently, but we all have to cope, and I would encourage everyone to reach out to someone who can help them."
The mobile ministry center will be located across the street from the Huntsville Police Department’s office on Wheeler Avenue for the next four to five days. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
They also have a 24/7 hotline available for law enforcement officials. Just call 1-888-388-2683.