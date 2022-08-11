Bill Walton speaks at UNA Pride Dinner

The University of North Alabama hosted its annual Lion Pride dinner and auction and Thursday's keynote speaker was the man, the myth, the legend Bill Walton himself.
The basketball legend is always a talker, tonight discussing a number of topics with everything from the grateful dead, to airport experiences on his mind. In the midst of all of that, Walton took time to reflect on his hero and friend Bill Russell on the eve of the announcement of his jersey retirement and also spoke about how he thinks college athletics have changed since his days at UCLA.