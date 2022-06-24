Bill Clark announces his retirement as UAB football head coach

BIRMINGHAM – After eight years and six seasons as the UAB Football Head Coach, Bill Clark has announced his retirement, effective Aug. 1, 2022.
Clark, who turns 54 next week, steps aside after guiding the Blazers to a 49-26 record in six seasons, along with leading UAB to two Conference USA Championships and the first two bowl game victories in program history.
Clark also led the Blazers to their triumphant return to the playing field in 2017. UAB finished 8-5 in its first year back and has been bowl eligible all six seasons under his direction.
Under the leadership of Bill Clark, UAB Football also galvanized a community that achieved record fundraising, which included the opening of the Football Operations Center and Legacy Pavilion in 2017.
In addition, the unprecedented momentum at UAB aided in the opening of Protective Stadium on Oct. 2, 2021.
In 2018, Coach Clark was named the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year for leading UAB to an 11-3 overall record, the program's first Conference USA Championship and bowl game victory in school history.
His accolades also include:
2017 Conference USA Coach of the Year
2017 and 2018 CBS Sports National Coach of the Year
2018 Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year
2018 and 2020 Conference USA Champions (first two in program history)
2018 Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl Champions (first bowl victory in program history)
C-USA record three-straight West Division titles (2018-2020)
2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Champions
31-28 victory over No. 13 BYU – Highest ranked victory in program history
60-30 overall record as a Division I Head Coach
Clark Year-by-Year Record at UAB:
2014: 6-6
2017: 8-5
2018: 11-3 (C-USA Champions)
2019: 9-5
2020: 6-3 (C-USA Champions)
2021: 9-4