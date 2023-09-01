Big Game Friday Night and Labor Day Weekend Forecast found here!

Mostly cloudy conditions will remain overhead Friday. Scattered rain stays in the forecast through the overnight hours but primarily for our far southern counties. The vast majority of the Tennessee Valley will stay dry for the rest of the night.
Isolated rain and storms return to The Shoals and along the Alabama/Tennessee state line during breakfast time but should be mostly dried up and out of our system by lunch.
The rest of your Labor Day Weekend forecast is a real winner! Remaining cloud cover will dissipate throughout the afternoon on Saturday but high temperatures will only make it to the mid-80s. Saturday brings the low 90s for our high temperatures and not surprisingly, plenty more sunshine on-tap. Monday is the perfect day to be out on the water or to have a BBQ with family and friends. High temperatures will again sit in the low 90s and we'll keep the sunny skies for the entirety of the day.
The Trash Pandas are back in Toyota Field starting on Tuesday and they'll have next-to-perfect baseball weather. Sunshine persists Tuesday, Wednesday, and much of Thursday before some scattered storms move into the region overnight Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-90s, respectively. Friday brings scattered storms and the work-week's best chance for rain.
TONIGHT: Cloudy, rain south. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Isolated AM showers. AM clouds, PM sun. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.