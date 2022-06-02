 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Marshall,
south central Madison and western DeKalb Counties through 145 PM
CDT...

At 1254 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Guntersville, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Albertville, Guntersville, Arab, Union Grove, Hustleville, Rabbit
Town, Columbus City, Lake Guntersville St Park and Mountain View.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Biden to speak on mass shootings, urge Congress to act

  • 0
President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden

 Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will speak Thursday night on the recent spate of mass shootings.

The White House says he'll talk about his plans to press Congress on acting “to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day.”

The speech follows the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers last week, as well as one Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman shot and killed four people and himself at a medical office.

Biden said earlier this week that the Second Amendment was never an “absolute.”

WAAY 31 will air the speech live at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Recommended for you