Biden to ask Congress and states to suspend gas tax

President Biden is expected to ask Congress and state leaders Wednesday to suspend the gas tax for about three months.
Right now, the federal gas tax is 18.4-cents per gallon while diesel fuel is taxed federally at a rate of 24.4-cents per gallon.
The Alabama gas tax is 28-cents.
Governor Kay Ivey has expressed disinterest in the past about suspending the state gas tax; but, she has called on Biden to suspend the tax on a federal level.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average state gas tax is 31-cents per gallon of gasoline.
The President says summertime is the perfect time to suspend the tax temporarily because so many Americans are hitting the road and paying for it heavily at the pump.
If the suspension is passed, the federal government would lose out on about $10 billion.
Biden is hopeful that suspension will pass as members in both the Senate and House have made similar proposals in the past.