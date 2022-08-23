Biden to announce forgiveness of up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Madison and east central Limestone Counties through 645 PM CDT... At 600 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of heavy showers centered over Athens and Madison. The showers were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Intense downpours reducing visibility. Local rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches within an hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Ponding of water and minor street flooding. Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Redstone Arsenal, Marshall Space Flight Center, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Huntsville International Airport, Tanner, French Mill and Ripley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is occurring and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH