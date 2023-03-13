Biden says efforts to restrict transgender rights 'close to sinful'

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&