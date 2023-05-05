Biden OKs federal disaster relief funds for Colbert, Lauderdale, Morgan counties’ March tornadoes

FEMA announced Friday that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Alabama to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes March 24-27.
“The President’s action makes federal funding available to state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Chambers, Colbert, Coosa, Elmore, Lauderdale, Macon, Marion, Morgan, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties,” according to a news release.
Gov. Kay Ivey's office said Friday that individual assistance is under review.
The National Weather Service confirmed nine tornadoes connected to that late March outbreak in North Alabama.
Tornadoes were confirmed in Anderson and St. Florian in Lauderdale County; Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County; Flat Rock in Jackson County; Falkville, Hartselle and Laceys Spring in Morgan County; Fayetteville in Lincoln County, Tennessee; and Estill Springs in Franklin County, Tennessee.
Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Kevin A. Wallace, Sr. has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations for the affected areas. Additional designations may be made later if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.