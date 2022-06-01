Biden administration canceling $5.8B in student loans still held by students of Corinthian Colleges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will forgive all remaining federal student debt for former students of the for-profit Corinthian Colleges chain.
Under the new action, anyone who attended the chain from 1995 to its collapse in 2015 will get their federal student debt automatically canceled.
It will erase $5.8 billion in debt for more than 560,000 borrowers, the largest single loan discharge in Education Department history. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said “every student deceived, defrauded and driven into debt by Corinthian Colleges can rest assured that the Biden-Harris Administration has their back and will discharge their federal student loans.”
Corinthian Colleges shut down the last of its campuses in 2015, less than two weeks after the Education Department announced it was fining the for-profit institution $30 million for misrepresentation.
About 16,000 students were displaced by the closure. Federal education officials said at the time that students might be able to have their loans forgiven, something they said would cost taxpayers a maximum of $214 million.