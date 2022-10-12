Bicyclist's body found off South Memorial Parkway

1 person was found dead off South Memorial Parkway early Wednesday morning.
Don Webster with HEMSI says a bicyclist's body was found at 5:47 a.m.
It's unclear if a vehicle was involved.
The body was found near the intersection of South Memorial Parkway and Hobbs Road in front of Tidal Wave Auto Spa.
Huntsville Police are investigating.
.@HEMSI_HSV confirms 1 person dead in South Huntsville. Incident involves a bicyclist, waiting on details from @HsvPolice as to what led up to the death. @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/97JpktbfLw— Luke Hajdasz (@LukeWAAY31) October 12, 2022