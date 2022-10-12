 Skip to main content
Bicyclist's body found off South Memorial Parkway

  • Updated
Bicyclist Body Found 2
Bicyclist Found Dead

1 person was found dead off South Memorial Parkway early Wednesday morning.

Don Webster with HEMSI says a bicyclist's body was found at 5:47 a.m.

It's unclear if a vehicle was involved. 

The body was found near the intersection of South Memorial Parkway and Hobbs Road in front of Tidal Wave Auto Spa.

Huntsville Police are investigating. 

