Bicyclist identified in deadly Huntsville wreck, driver arrested

  • Updated
AARON GLENN PRATER

The driver involved in a deadly crash on University Drive Friday night turned himself in.

The Huntsville Police Department says 26-year-old Aaron Glenn Prater didn't stay on scene of the crash after hitting a bicyclist on University Drive.

Prater turned himself in on Friday and is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Prater is out of jail on a $2,500 bond.

The Huntsville Police Department has identified the bicyclist killed as 67-year-old Norman Michael Plumb of Pacoima, California.

The wreck remains under investigation at this time.

