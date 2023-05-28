Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Albertville

A bicyclist has died after being hit by a truck in Albertville.
The Albertville Police Department says it happened around 8:15 Saturday night.
The truck was traveling on U.S. Hwy 431 near the intersection of Motley Street when it hit a man on a bicycle.
The bicyclist, identified as 59-year-old Denis Lima of Albertville, was transported to Marshall Medical Center South.
Lima was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to the hospital.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Police say currently no criminal charges are expected.