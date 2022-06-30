Bibb County deputy dies after being shot in the line of duty; will donate organs

UPDATE: DA Michael Jackson says Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson died at 3:18pm
During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade identified two deputies who were shot as Johnson and Investigator Chris Poole.
Wade said Poole was released from the hospital and is recovering.
At the time of his statement, Wade said Johnson was going "through the final processes to continue to save lives.”
Social media posts attributed to Brad Johnson's father said his son is an organ donor.
From earlier:
The man wanted in connection to the Wednesday shooting of two deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office has been captured, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.
26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall was confirmed to be in custody around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning after a manhunt began the afternoon before.
DA Michael Jackson said Hall was captured in the Bulldog Bend area in Bibb County.
The deputies were shot on Highway 25 in the Brierfield area during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
The shooting happened near the Cahaba River Wildlife Management Area during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
