'Beyond the Call of Duty' makes stop in Sheffield to honor Sgt. Nick Risner

Non-profit organization Beyond the Call of Duty travels more than 22 thousand miles a year for their EOW Ride to Remember.
On Tuesday, they stopped in Sheffield.
"I was looking at the pictures today and I was thinking all of these families are going through what I am going through and it's so sad," Sgt. Nick Risner's mom Vicki Risner said.
The end of watch ride is to honor the men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Beyond the Call of Duty says part of their mission is to ensure no fallen officer is forgotten.
"He's not forgotten," Vicki said. "He'll never be forgotten to us, but he's not forgotten to people."
Vicki says she's thankful for their stop in Sheffield and the items they left her with, that including a coin, shirts and a cup.
Vicki emphasized ongoing support from people in the Shoals and well beyond is what continues to help her and her family cope with Sgt. Risner's loss.
Sgt. Risner was killed last October.