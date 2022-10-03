'Beyond frustrating': Family of wrong-way crash victim still waiting for justice nearly 1 year later

The family of a woman killed in a wrong-way crash in Huntsville is anxiously awaiting justice that they feel is taking too long.
Hannah Parton, 24, and Arlene Velasquez, 47, were killed in a crash on Interstate 565 last November.
The Huntsville Police Department said five other people were injured.
To date, no arrests have been made.
"It's beyond frustrating, because it feels like we're the only ones paying a price here," Hannah's sister, Lyndsey Allen, said. "We're the only ones suffering every day."
Over the weekend, Hannah's family celebrated what would've been her 25th birthday.
"I would like for her to be remembered as someone who genuinely loved any kind of person," Allen said. "She was just the most accepting. She was so unjudgmental. She was someone that just really rooted for people and she always wanted people to win. She never wanted to give up on one."
Hannah's family says they aren't giving up on justice for her.
The case is waiting for a grand jury hearing, which will determine any possible charges.
Attorney Will League, with Timberlake & League P.C., is currently representing Hannah's parents in a civil case.
League said it's not unusual for it to take this long.
"We just don't have the legal structure to handle this many cases," League said. "Everyone is doing the best they can do, but we are lacking in resources. We're hopeful this case will go to a grand jury later this year."
Meanwhile, Allen said, she found out Monday morning that the driver, who records state is responsible for her sister's death, was recently arrested on charges that were concerning to the family.
"My heart dropped," Allen said. "Not in the way that I was in any way shocked, but just disappointed. I obviously have feeling towards this particular person, but I would've hoped — not just for himself, but for his family — for him to take better care of himself and make the right decision."
The family is beyond ready for the driver, who hasn't been identified by police to WAAY 31, to have to spend some time behind bars.
"I understand that these things take time," Allen said. "We're not naïve to that. We are well aware that the system is just — it is what it is. What we would love is for people not to get our hopes up about it."
They're wanting justice not only for Hannah, but for Arlene Velasquez, too.
"Hannah was this very young and beautiful person, and from what I have come to find out, that Arlene, the other woman that was killed, was also an incredibly beautiful-inside-and-out person, and she has a whole community of people that are absolutely devastated," Allen said.
