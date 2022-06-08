Better chance for strong to severe storms Wednesday, flooding threat continues

Stormy weather continues for North Alabama Wednesday. Torrential rain is causing big problems in Birmingham at this hour, where numerous Flash Flood Warnings are in effect and several main thoroughfares are closed. While most of our area is dry for now, scattered showers and storms may redevelop over the course of the morning. Storms reintensify with the peak heat of the day this afternoon.
A disturbance associated with storms in the Plains this morning will add more wind energy into our atmosphere today compared to yesterday and Monday. This, combined with tons of fuel will lend to a higher risk for severe storms this afternoon. While storms are expected all day, the main window for severe storms is 2 PM - 9 PM. Clusters of thunderstorms will be capable of damaging winds over 60 MPH and large hail. The tornado risk is not zero, but it is quite low.
Storms weaken with the loss of daytime heating tonight. Spotty showers can't be ruled out overnight and early Thursday, however. We finally get a break in the rain for most of Thursday with highs in the mid 80s and a good bit of sunshine. This break is short lived as another round of strong to severe storms is possible Friday. Timing and exact locations are still uncertain, but the greatest risk for strong storms is just to our southwest for now. Regardless, storm chances increase Friday afternoon and evening. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected through Friday. Given how much rain we have seen so far this week, it will not take much more to see more flash flooding today or Friday.
An extended stretch of mostly dry and very hot weather begins this weekend. Temperatures climb from the mid 80s Saturday to the upper 80s Sunday. The heat really builds in next week when highs surge to the mid 90s. Heat index values could easily reach the triple digits next week too.